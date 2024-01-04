New China Life starts $1.4bn property investment fund

New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. will partner with a unit of China International Capital Corp. (CICC) to set up a $1.4 billion fund to invest in companies with real estate assets, as the state-owned insurer taps the property sector for long-term returns despite a market downturn, reports Caixin . New China Life said it has reached an agreement with China Capital Investment Group (CCIG) to forge the private fund, in which the insurance company will provide RMB 9.999 billion ($1.4 billion) as the limited partner. CICG will be the general partner with a RMB 1 million investment and will manage the fund.

The fund, with a term of eight years, will focus on direct and indirect investment in companies holding property projects in their long-term portfolios, according to New China Life.

Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, New China Life is a leading life insurer with total assets exceeding RMB 1.3 trillion. It counts sovereign fund Central Huijin Investment Co. Ltd. and state-owned steel giant China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd. as major investors.