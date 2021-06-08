New Chinese law aimed at countering US sanctions moves forward

Amid the expanding Sino-US tensions, lawmakers in China are pushing forward with new legislation in a bid to retaliate against foreign sanctions, reports Bloomberg.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported that the second draft of legislation, directed at countering sanctions imposed by foreign governments, was filed, on Monday, by a National People’s Congress committee. Xinhua went on to say that the legislation would provide legal backing for countering “discriminatory measures by a foreign country in accordance with the law.”

The move shows China is following through with a March vow to expand its legal toolkit as it battles the US on a range of fronts including the types of technology that Chinese companies can import.