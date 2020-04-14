New draft law puts clean power at the forefront of China’s energy policy

China has released a draft energy law that prioritizes the use of renewable power sources and aims to set future targets for both its production and its share of the country’s overall energy mix, reported Caixin.

The draft law, which was three years in the making, aims to bring all of China’s disparate energy laws under the same roof, analysts said, as the country now has separate laws governing different kinds of sources, such as renewables and fossil fuels, not mention other aspects of the sector like electricity generation and conservation.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) announced the release of the draft law — called China’s Energy Law — on its website Friday. Beefing up renewable energy use dovetails with China’s pursuit of cleaner, low-carbon development and energy self-efficiency, said Li Junfeng, an official under the research center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, who worked on a previous version of the draft in 2017.

The draft will be open for public comment until May 9.