New EU-China investment pact on hold until Beijing lifts sanctions

On Thursday, widening a rift in EU-China relations and denying EU companies greater access to China, the European Parliament stopped the ratification of a new China-EU investment pact until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU Politicians, reported Reuters.

The resolution to freeze the ratification passed with 599 votes in favor, 30 votes against and 58 abstentions.

As a result of negotiations in late 2020, the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment sought to cement Beijing’s status with the EU as a trusted trading partner and give EU companies greater equality in China.