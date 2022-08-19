New investigation into banks’ property loans

China’s banking regulator is scrutinizing property loan portfolios of some local and foreign lenders to assess systemic risks, as a crisis in the real estate sector worsens and weighs heavily on the economy, reports Reuters .

According to a source familiar with the matter, as part of their assessment, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) is looking at banks’ loan book exposure to developers to find out if those credit decisions were made according to the rules.

The aim is to measure risks to the financial system from the ongoing property sector turmoil in the world’s second-largest economy, two sources said. It was not immediately clear what action the regulator might take after the investigation. The probe is different to the routine self-reporting the regulator requires from banks, the sources said.