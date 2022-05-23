New overseas offices for HKEX in hopes of attracting global IPOs

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), which operates Asia’s third-largest stock market, will establish two international offices over the next year to reach out to more overseas investors and market the city as a fundraising destination, according to its chief executive, reports the South China Morning Post .

One of the offices will be in Europe and the other in the US, Nicolas Aguzin told the Post in an exclusive interview from Davos, Switzerland, where he is attending the World Economic Forum. The exact locations will be announced at a later date, and they will be the first HKEX offices outside Asia. It currently has a presence in Singapore, Beijing and Shanghai.

“What we’re trying to do is to be that bridge between China and the world,” Aguzin said by phone. “Today some 43% of our investors are international investors, and so we have to be close to them. As we move to becoming a client-led business, we need to better serve our international clients, to address their needs.”