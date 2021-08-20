New personal information protection law to take effect on Nov. 1

China’s law makers voted to adopt a new piece of legislation on personal information protection on Friday, reports Xinhua . The law will take effect on Nov. 1.

The new regulation states that, when pushing information and business marketing to individuals through automated decision-making, personal information processors should provide options that don’t target personal characteristics at the same time, or offer ways of rejection.

It stipulates that individual consent should be obtained when processing sensitive personal information such as biometrics, medical and health, financial accounts and whereabouts.

The law also requires suspension or termination of services for apps that illegally process personal data.