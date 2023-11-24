New World Development offers bond buyback after asset sale

New World Development offered to buy back as much as $600 million of its outstanding dollar-denominated debt through a public tender to manage its debt load, days after receiving HK$21.8 billion ($2.8 billion) from an asset sale to its controlling family, reports the South China Morning Post .

The Hong Kong developer offered to repurchase part of five bonds maturing between 2027 and 2031 and two perpetual securities with a combined outstanding face amount of $4.14 billion, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday. The offer prices exclude accrued interest on the bonds.

The cash offer will be based on a modified Dutch auction, meaning the developer will accept lowest prices first until the maximum buyback amount is reached. The offer closes on December 1 with results expected on December 4, barring any extension. The firm may choose not to accept any of the offer tendered by bondholders, it added.