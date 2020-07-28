New Zealand suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong in light of national security law

New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes following China’s decision to pass a national security law for the city, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday, reported the South China Morning Post.

“New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China,” Peters said in a statement. “If China in future shows adherence to the ‘one country, two systems’ framework then we could reconsider this decision,” he said.

Peters said New Zealand will treat military and dual-use goods and technology exports to Hong Kong in the same way as it treats such exports to China as part of a review of its overall relationship with Hong Kong.

The move takes the lead of allies such as Australia, Britain and Canada, which have already suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong for the same reason. US President Donald Trump has ended preferential economic treatment for Hong Kong.