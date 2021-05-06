Next US-China conference to take place in Singapore

Michael Bloomberg, Henry Kissinger and Hank Paulson have picked Singapore over Beijing for their next annual conference on US-China relations, reported the Financial Times.

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and owner of the eponymous financial information group, told the Financial Times that “logistics”, including Singapore’s Covid-19 safety record and the “very concerning” conditions in China for journalists, had persuaded the group to hold the New Economy Forum in the city-state in November.

The conference was held in Beijing in 2019 and virtually in 2020. Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the head of the World Trade Organization, are among the 400 leaders who have signed up for this year’s event, which will focus on how business should navigate China’s rise and other global economic power shifts.