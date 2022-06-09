Nike next to pull a service out of China, ends running app

Nike’s running and working out app, Nike Run Club (NRC), has informed mainland Chinese users that it will end the service in the country next month, a move that follows similar announcements in China from Kindle, Airbnb and LinkedIn, reports the South China Morning Post .

NRC, along with the Nike Training Club (NTC) app, notified mainland Chinese users on Wednesday that they would halt operations as of July 8 “due to business reasons.”

While Nike did not provide further details on why it was stopping the services, the decision comes just months after Beijing implemented two new laws, the Personal Information Protection Law and Data Security Law, which affect apps collecting personal data in China and the export of such data overseas.