No more Yahoo e-mail for mainland China

US internet firm Yahoo announced an official end to e-mail service provision in mainland China from February 28 onwards, reports the South China Morning Post . The company announced in November that it would be exiting the China market, where websites such as Google and Twitter have been unavailable for years.

After Monday, Yahoo Mail users “will no longer be able to send or receive new emails from mainland China or download data,” the Sunnyvale, California-based company said in an email sent to mainland users on Saturday, urging them to back up emails, contacts and calendar events in their accounts before the deadline.

The company also stressed that Yahoo Mail would remain available for global users outside mainland China, although it did not elaborate on why it was pulling out of the market. Yahoo Mail’s retreat comes after the company announced late last year that its suite of services would no longer be accessible on the mainland. By then, Yahoo’s weather app and news page, as well as the mainland Chinese version of its consumer tech blog Engadget were already unavailable.