No new video games approved in May

China’s video gaming regulator did not announce any new titles approved for sale in the mainland for May, dashing hopes that the 45-game list issued in April signaled more regulatory leniency after an eight-month licensing freeze, reports the South China Morning Post .

The National Press and Publication Administration, the authority responsible for licensing video games, has typically issued a list of newly approved titles every month, with the exception of two months-long licensing freezes since 2018. The list’s absence in May is more conspicuous since the industry cheered the end of the most recent licensing freeze the previous month.

Now the industry fears Beijing has no intention of returning to how it handled video games before kicking off its latest crackdown last summer. Even the list in April consisted mostly of titles from small companies, and it did not come close to the size of a typical list before the freeze, which might have contained 100 titles.