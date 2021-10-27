Number of Chinese tutoring institutions drop

Several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, have seen a fall in the number of tutoring institutions doing business, showing the effect that the national clampdown on the after-school education industry is having, reports Caixin.
In Beijing, tutoring institutions of all kinds have suffered a 60% drop in numbers since July, when the central government launched its “double reduction” policy, which aims to take some of the stress off overburdened elementary and middle school students by reducing the amount of homework and after-school tutoring they have to do.
The number of unlicensed institutions that offer classes covering core curriculum subjects in the capital has fallen by 98%, with such institutions completely eliminated from 12 of the capital’s 16 districts, according to the ministry. In addition, the city has levied more than RMB 15 million ($2.4 million) in fines against institutions that were operating illegally.
In Shanghai, the number of after-school curriculum-based tutoring institutions has fallen by 21.7% since July, with 35,000 fewer people now working for such institutions, the ministry said.
