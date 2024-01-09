Nvidia to launch China-focused AI chip

US chipmaker Nvidia plans to begin mass production in the second quarter of 2024 of an artificial intelligence (AI) chip it designed for China to comply with US export rules, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, reports Reuters . The H20 chip is the most powerful of three China-focused chips Nvidia developed to meet restrictions announced in October.

It was originally scheduled for launch last November but that plan was delayed, with sources telling Reuters at the time that the delay was due to issues server manufacturers were having in integrating the chip.

One of the people said initial production volume will be limited, with Nvidia set to primarily fulfil orders for major customers.