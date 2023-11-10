Nvidia to tailor set of chips for China

US semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp will tailor new artificial intelligence (AI) chips for Chinese customers after its A800 and H800 graphics processing units (GPU)—also specifically designed for China clients—were banned under the October update to Washington’s export control regime, according to a distributor of Nvidia chips on the mainland, reports the South China Morning Post .

Nvidia has developed a new server, the HGX H20, and two new GPUs, the L20 and L2, for Chinese customers after its A800 and H800 GPUs – previously made to meet the needs of China clients to comply with an earlier version of US export controls – were banned from being sold to Chinese clients last month, according to a sales manager at a major Beijing-based Nvidia distributor, who declined to be named.

The distributor said he was briefed on the development earlier this week and that the new chips, which comply with the latest US export rules, will be offered to China clients as replacements for the A800 and H800.