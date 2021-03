NYSE begins move to delist Chinese state oil producer CNOOC

The New York Stock Exchange on Friday decided to begin formal delisting of Chinese state oil giant CNOOC Ltd based on an update to an executive order signed by former US President Donald Trump in November last year, reported Reuters.

Prohibitions on CNOOC will take effect on March 9, 60 days after the company was added to the list that prohibits US investments, according to a guidance issued by the Treasury Department on Jan. 27.

The NYSE said CNOOC has the right to appeal the delisting decision. The exchange will include any appeal it receives in its application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which will be submitted on completion of all procedures.