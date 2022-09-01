Oppo launches cross-platform OS link

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has debuted a cross-platform solution that allows devices running on different operating systems, including handsets and cars, to connect with each other, in the company’s latest effort to build a tech ecosystem rivalling Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei Technologies, reports the South China Morning Post .

Pantanal is designed to “break the boundaries” between devices and systems, Li Jie, Oppo’s vice-president for software, said at the company’s developers’ conference on Tuesday. “Different systems and data have isolated various devices from each other, which has created a gap in cross-device experience,” said Li. “Pantanal will be the bridge to connect them.”

The system’s sensing and computational capabilities will help developers identify user needs and scenarios that would benefit from cross-device connections, he said.