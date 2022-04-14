Pandemic restrictions hit solar industry

The solar power sector is the newest industry to be affected by China’s recent Covid-related restrictions, with manufacturers lowering production levels thanks to shipment delays and staffing issues, reports Bloomberg .

Solar companies are seeing a “severe impact” on both panel production and installations from the most recent round of virus outbreaks in China, according to a survey conducted by the Shanghai Solar Energy Society. More than half of respondents noted negative impacts, according to the group, which did not name the companies.

Wafer production has been suspended in some factories in the coastal region close to Shanghai, driving up prices in recent weeks, Jefferies analysts including Johnson Wan said in an April 10 note. Domestic shipping of polysilicon, a key solar manufacturing material, has also faced delays due to outbreaks in the major sourcing region of Xinjiang, the analysts said.