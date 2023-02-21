PDD’s Temu sales surge in US

PDD Holdings subsidiary Temu, the Boston-based budget shopping app operator, saw its weekly sales surge to reach a new all-time high earlier this month, ahead of the airing of its television advertisement during the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII on February 12 in the United States, reports the South China Morning Post .

Launched in the US last September, Temu—pronounced tee moo—recorded a gross merchandise volume exceeding $50 million in the week through February 5, according to the latest figures from New York-based market research firm YipitData.

The strong sales performance by Temu, which offers affordable merchandise across 29 major categories, augurs well for its expansion into Canada this month.