PE in China shifting to ‘hard tech’

Investment funds are flowing away from consumer-internet companies and towards “hard-tech” in China as venture capitalists, funds and investors adjust their strategies to reflect the nation’s evolving focus on social stability and national security, reports the South China Morning Post .

Some funds are also expanding their investments beyond China to hedge against derating risks among domestic companies, as persistent regulatory concerns and increasing geopolitical risk—arising from widening differences between Beijing and Washington—dampen optimism about China stocks.

“We have seen a paradigm shift in China’s private-equity industry from the consumer internet to the ‘hard-tech’ sector,” said Sean Xiang, founder and chief executive of Hong Kong-headquartered Hermitage Capital Group, a private-equity firm with $1.5 billion in assets under management that focuses on investing in leading Chinese technology companies.