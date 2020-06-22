PepsiCo China food processing factory halted after COVID-19 infection found

PepsiCo China said on Sunday that operations at one of its food processing plants in Beijing had been suspended after at least one employee tested positive for the coronavirus, in the latest outbreak of COVID-19 virus in the capital, reported Reuters.

Production at the factory in the Daxing district was halted as soon as the first coronavirus case was confirmed on June 15, PepsiCo China director of corporate affairs, Fan Zhimin, told a news conference, without saying how many cases were detected.

A senior official for the Beijing disease control authority, Pang Xinghuo, told the same news conference that eight people at the Daxing plant had tested positive.

Additionally, China’s customs authority said on Sunday it had suspended imports of poultry products from a plant owned by US-based meat processor Tyson Inc that has been hit by the novel coronavirus. The General Administration of Customs said on its website it had decided on the suspension after the company confirmed a cluster of coronavirus cases at the plant, which is located in Springdale, Arkansas.