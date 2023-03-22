Pinduoduo suspended from Google app store

Google has suspended Chinese e-commerce app Pinduoduo from its Google Play app store after versions offered outside the store were found to contain malware, the US internet giant said on Tuesday, reports Nikkei Asia . The suspension comes amid growing concern in the US over the safety of Chinese apps.

“We have suspended the Play version of the app for security concerns while we continue our investigation,” Google said. “Google Play Protect enforcement has been set to block installation attempts of these identified malicious apps. Users that have malicious versions of the app downloaded to their devices are warned and prompted to uninstall the app.”

A spokesperson from Pinduoduo said Google Play informed the company on Tuesday morning that Pinduoduo App, among several others, had been suspended because the current version was not compliant with Google’s policy. Google Play is unavailable in China.