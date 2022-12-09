Ping An, FTSE Russell launch China ESG indexes

Global index publisher FTSE Russell and Chinese financial conglomerate Ping An announced a partnership on Thursday to promote sustainable investment, launching a series of China indexes integrating environmental, social and government (ESG) considerations, reports Reuters . The strategic partnership comes as global investors grow increasingly ESG-conscious, and Beijing accelerates a green push to help meet the government’s carbon neutrality pledge by 2060.

The FTSE Ping An China ESG Index Series, which combines Ping An’s China-specific ESG approach into FTSE Russell’s China indexes, shows how Chinese and western institutions can join hands in sustainable investment, despite tensions over sensitive areas such as human rights and Communist Party control.

The initial index launch will target onshore investors, but the multi-year partnership aims to ultimately serve international investors as well, said FTSE Russell, a unit of London Stock Exchange Group.