Planned coal mines undermine China’s carbon neutrality promise

China’s pipeline of 169 new coal mines could add around 10 per cent to the nation’s mining capacity in coming years, rather than reducing the fossil fuel as Beijing has pledged, according to Global Energy Monitor (GEM), reports the South China Morning Post .

The new capacity threatens its plan to wind down coal production after 2025 to help meet its climate goals unless the government shuts more existing mines, the San Francisco-based non-profit organization said in a report published on Tuesday. The new capacity is in stark contrast to its “dual carbon” targets and pledge to reduce methane emissions, it added.

“The planned expansion even outpaces the country’s coal mine abandonment rate, meaning China will have to accelerate the speed of mine closures and optimization efforts,” GEM said. Otherwise, it risks “oversupply before the country’s intended coal phase down after 2025.”