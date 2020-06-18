Pompeo meets China’s top diplomat in Hawaii

China said on Thursday that its top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held constructive discussions during their meeting in Hawaii and that the two sides agreed to continue engagement and communication, reported Reuters.

The meeting in Honolulu started shortly after 9 a.m. (1900 GMT) and concluded at 3:50 p.m. (0150 GMT Thursday), a senior State Department official said.

The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, said both sides fully articulated their respective positions and agreed to take action to implement the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

There was no immediate readout of the content of the talks from either side.