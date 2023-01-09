Positive early results for China mRNA vaccine

A Chinese vaccine maker has announced positive early results for its messenger RNA jab, as COVID-19 spreads rapidly across a population that has been inoculated with more traditional vaccines, reports the Financial Times. CanSinoBio on Friday said its vaccine had elicited 23 to 29 times more antibodies than an inactivated jab when given as a booster to people who had already received three shots.
The “phase 2b” trial of more than 400 people—which usually comes before a gold-standard phase 3 trial—showed positive results against the Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.5.
CanSinoBio’s mRNA vaccine programme and another by rival Sinopharm are among a handful in China that, if successful, could help the country as it grapples with soaring COVID-19 case rates and hospitalisations. But it could take many months until such a vaccine is approved.
You must log in to post a comment.