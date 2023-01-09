Positive early results for China mRNA vaccine

A Chinese vaccine maker has announced positive early results for its messenger RNA jab, as COVID-19 spreads rapidly across a population that has been inoculated with more traditional vaccines, reports the Financial Times . CanSinoBio on Friday said its vaccine had elicited 23 to 29 times more antibodies than an inactivated jab when given as a booster to people who had already received three shots.

The “phase 2b” trial of more than 400 people—which usually comes before a gold-standard phase 3 trial—showed positive results against the Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.5.

CanSinoBio’s mRNA vaccine programme and another by rival Sinopharm are among a handful in China that, if successful, could help the country as it grapples with soaring COVID-19 case rates and hospitalisations. But it could take many months until such a vaccine is approved.