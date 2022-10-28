Profit up 60% for PetroChina

Asia’s largest oil and gas producer PetroChina reported a 60% year-on-year rise in nine-month net profit to record highs, lifted by stronger global energy prices, even as weaker domestic fuel consumption continued to drag on earnings, reports Reuters .

Net profit for the January to September period reached RMB 120.3 billion ($16.66 billion), the company said in a statement. Domestic crude oil output increased 2.7% during the first nine months versus a year earlier to 577 million barrels, while gas output was up 5.1% to 3,296 billion cubic feet.

PetroChina, which is also China’s second-largest oil refiner, processed 1.8% less crude oil than a year earlier at 896 million barrels in the first nine months, or 3.28 million barrels per day.