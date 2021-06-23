Qin Gang to be named China’s new US ambassador as veteran Cui departs

Cui Tiankai, China’s longest-serving ambassador to the US, confirmed on Tuesday that he will be leaving his role after eight years amidst strained China-US relations, reported Reuters.

Cui is expected to be replaced by Qin Gang, an aid of President Xi Jinping, and known to be sharp with his responses to criticisms of China. However, China’s foreign ministry has not yet officially announced the person to succeed Cui.

Qin is a foreign ministry vice minister and acted as the chief protocol officer to Xi from 2014 to 2018. He served as the foreign ministry spokesperson from 2006-2010 and 2011-2014, during which he struck an assertive posture in defense of China.