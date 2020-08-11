Qualcomm lobbies US to sell chips for Huawei 5G phones

The American chip company Qualcomm is lobbying the Trump administration to roll back restrictions on the sale of advanced components to the Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Qualcomm is telling US policy makers their export ban won’t stop Huawei from obtaining necessary components and just risks handing billions of dollars of Huawei sales to the US firm’s overseas competitors, according to a presentation reviewed by The Wall Street Journal that the San Diego-based company has been circulating around Washington.

Qualcomm is lobbying to sell chips to Huawei that the Chinese company would include in its 5G phones, which use the new standard for superfast telecommunications. US chip makers need a license from the Commerce Department to ship many such components to Huawei after the federal government placed the company on an export blacklist and imposed other limits.

With those restrictions, the US has handed Qualcomm’s foreign competitors a market worth as much as $8 billion annually, the company said in the presentation.