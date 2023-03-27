Raid on Mintz Group office results in staff detentions

Chinese authorities raided the office of US corporate due diligence firm Mintz Group in Beijing and detained five local staff, the company said, putting foreign companies in China on alert just as the country hosts an international economic forum, reports Reuters . News of the raid and detentions comes as Sino-US relations have spiraled downwards following months of diplomatic tensions.

“We can confirm that Chinese authorities have detained the five staff in Mintz Group’s Beijing office, all of them Chinese nationals, and have closed our operations there,” the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters late on Thursday.

It said it was ready to work with the Chinese authorities to “resolve any misunderstanding that may have led to these events,” and that its top concern was the safety and wellbeing of colleagues in China.