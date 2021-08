Renault will partner with Geely to sell hybrid cars in China, marking the French group’s first big deal in the world’s second-biggest economy since it exited its main joint venture last year, reported the Financial Times.

Geely, the Chinese owner of Sweden’s Volvo Cars, and Renault said on Monday they would share resources and technology to sell hybrid vehicles in Asia in an effort by the latter to tap into China’s rapidly growing electric car market.