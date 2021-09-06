Reports of Beijing government-led investment denied by Didi

Chinese ride-hailing giant, Didi Chuxing, has denied multiple media reports that the Beijing municipal government is pursuing a proposal to invest in the company, putting it under state control, reports the South China Morning Post .

“Foreign media’s claim about Beijing’s municipal government coordinating relevant companies to invest in Didi is untrue,” the company said in a statement published on Weibo on Saturday afternoon.

Shouqi Group – part of the influential Beijing Tourism Group – and other firms based in the nation’s capital would acquire a stake in Didi in the form of a “golden share,” with a board seat and veto power, under a preliminary proposal reported by Bloomberg on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.