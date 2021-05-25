Responding to US sanctions, Huawei founder looks to software shift

With US sanctions crippling their hardware operations, Ren Zhengfei, founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei, has urged company staff to “dare to lead the world” in software, reported Reuters.

Huawei’s core business has previously been handsets, however, this internal memo is a clear sign of a change in company direction under the immense pressure of the sanctions. Ren said in the memo the company was focusing on software because future development in the field is fundamentally “outside of US control and we will have greater independence and autonomy.”

The note stated that the company will struggle in the short term to produce advanced hardware, therefore it should concentrate on engineering software ecosystems, such as its HarmonyOS operating system and its cloud AI system Mindspore, among other products.