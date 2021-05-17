Ride-hailing providers must give drivers fair share, says Beijing

10 companies included AMAP, owned by Alibaba Group Holding, as well as Houlala, Kuaigou Dache, and carmaker Geely’s Caocao.

The regulators — made up of the Ministry of Transport, the Cyberspace Administration of China, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, amongst others – accused the companies of opaque mechanisms in distributing ride-hailing orders, abuse of pricing rules, excessively high commissions and perpetuating a monopoly on freight data.

“[The problems] have infringed on the legitimate rights and interests of industry practitioners and caused widespread concern in the society,” said China Transport News.