Rolling blackouts for Beijing, Shanghai

China has begun rolling blackouts in its two largest cities, Beijing and Shanghai, as the country wrestles with power shortages that have hit key factories, reports Nikkei . The Beijing office of State Grid Corp of China said it will begin scheduled power outages in certain areas through Sunday. Electricity will mostly be cut for a few daytime hours at a time.

The rolling blackouts will affect at least four districts in the capital. They include Xicheng and Dongcheng, which house government agencies and residences of top officials; Chaoyang, where many foreigners live; and Haidan, where several tech companies are located.

The exact number of homes and business affected has not been disclosed. Some media outlets have reported that the blackouts cut through about 60 grid sections, which would translate to more than 10,000 people being without power. Beijing has a population of 22 million people.