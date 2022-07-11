SAIC close to doubling NEV deliveries in June

SAIC Motor, China’s largest carmaker, saw its new-energy vehicle (NEV) deliveries nearly double in June from a year earlier, as it stepped up a gear to increase output following a two-month citywide lockdown in Shanghai, reports the South China Morning Post .

The state-owned company, which is a partner of General Motors and Volkswagen, said its NEV segment powered ahead of rivals with deliveries of 91,297 units last month, compared to 49,030 vehicles in the same period in 2021.

The sales number was also a 27.4% jump from May when SAIC fought to restore supply chains to get production back up to full capacity amid lockdowns.