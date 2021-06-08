Sales staff cut at Alibaba-backed Zuoyebang amid after-school crackdown

The tutoring company Zuoyebang, backed by Jack Ma’s Alibaba, is reducing its sales staff numbers as government authorities continue to increase restrictions on the after-school training industry, reports Caixin.

Zuoyebang, registered as Xiaochuan Chuhai Education Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., said the company is making business adjustments, including normal personnel optimization and turnover, and recruitment of key business talent is continuing.

The majority of lost sales jobs are at the company’s Yaya course section, which provides English, Chinese and early childhood development courses. Zuoyebang did not address the staff reductions at its Yaya business.

Since the beginning of this year, China has been tightening scrutiny of after-school tutoring institutions and punishing illegal training activities.