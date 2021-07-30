Samoa’s new leader confirms scrapping of China-funded port

The new prime minister of Samoa has confirmed she will cancel a China-backed port project, but hasn’t closed the door to China as she navigates a path for the Pacific nation against a backdrop of intensifying regional competition between Beijing and Washington, reported Reuters.

Fiame Naomi Mataafa indicated she would only approve investments that had clear benefits for her country as she expressed doubts about the upside for the Pacific in being a pawn in a geopolitical tussle between the two superpowers.

“There seems to be a renewed interest in the Pacific, which may be a good thing, but not necessarily,” Mataafa said in an interview over Zoom on Wednesday, days after her election was confirmed, ending a months-long political crisis.

Samoa’s former leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, promised to build a wharf in Vaiusu Bay with Chinese help for $100 million, after a similar project was deemed economically unviable by the Asian Development Bank.