Second-biggest Evergrande shareholder sells stake

Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-largest shareholder of heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande, announced that it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and intends to exit the holding completely, reports Reuters .

Chinese Estates, which owned about 6.50% of Evergrande’s equity capital as of September 10, said it has mandated a sale of all or part of its remaining 5.66% Evergrande stake, worth around $219 million, either on the market or through block trades.

The disposal mandate will be valid for 12 months from the date of a shareholders’ meeting on September 23 to approve the sale, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Struggling Evergrande announced that it had “resolved” interest payments for an onshore bond due this week, reports the Financial Times , but did not say when it would make the payments and, crucially, failed to shed any further light on an important deadline it faces on Thursday for its international bonds.