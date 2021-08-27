Second-quarter sales boost Chinese EV maker Xpeng’s hopes to sell 30% more cars

After reporting record sales and an increased gross margin in the second quarter, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng is aiming to sell up to 30% more cars in the third quarter, reports the South China Morning Post . The company’s sales are benefiting from the accelerated adoption of EVs in China.

“We believe China’s smart EV segment is entering a new era thanks to an acceleration in the pace of growth,” He Xiaopeng, the carmaker’s co-founder and CEO, said during an earnings conference call. The company would target the delivery of between 21,500 and 22,500 EVs in the third quarter, or 23.6% to 29.3% higher than the 17,398 units it delivered in the three months ending June, he added.

The Xpeng announcement comes as sales of new energy vehicles–pure electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars–rose 231.5% year-on-year to 1.09 million units in the first half of this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association. The industry body forecast that full-year deliveries could more than double to 2.4 million EVs amid the accelerated adoption of such vehicles in China.