Senator sees US sticking to trade deal with China despite pandemic concerns

US Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday said he did not expect President Donald Trump to walk away from a Phase 1 trade deal with China despite concerns over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, reported Reuters.

Grassley, a strong backer of the trade agreement signed in January, told reporters he felt that Trump would stick to the deal after a private conversation with his fellow Republican late last week.

“I was very satisfied with his answer and you know I wouldn’t be satisfied … if I didn’t feel like the president was going to maintain that trade agreement with China,” the senator said during a regular call with agriculture reporters.

Grassley said he discussed the trade deal with Trump during a phone call last week, and told him that he believed US concerns over China’s lack of transparency about the virus should not interfere with the trade agreement.