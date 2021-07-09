Senators call on US securities regulator to investigate Didi IPO

Two senior members of Congress have called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-sharing company, misled US investors ahead of its initial public offering last week, reported the Financial Times.

The senators, who sit on the powerful Senate banking committee, said they wanted the SEC to examine whether Didi was forthcoming about its contact with Chinese regulators prior to the listing of its shares.

Shares in Didi have slumped more than a quarter during the first week of trading on the New York Stock Exchange after China’s internet regulator ordered its app be removed from domestic stores over concerns about data security. The decline has prompted shareholder lawsuits.

Chris Van Hollen, Democratic Senator from Maryland, said US investors needed “confidence that the companies that list on US exchanges are not engaging in fraud”. He said shareholders “should have access to information on the risks posed by investing in foreign companies — especially those influenced by foreign governments”.