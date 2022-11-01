Shanghai Disney Resort closes for second time in 2022

China’s zero-COVID policy has slammed shut the gates at Shanghai Disney Resort for the second time this year and the third time since the pandemic started, dealing another blow to the city’s beleaguered tourism sector as officials guard against an Omicron outbreak in advance of a major trade exhibition, reports the South China Morning Post .

The resort, which comprises Disneyland, Disneytown, two themed hotels, Wishing Star Park and the Blue Sky Boulevard, will be temporarily closed to comply with the city’s virus control rules, the company said in a statement on Monday. It did not say when the resort would reopen.

The closure follows the shutdown of Universal Beijing Resort on October 26—also for the second time this year—as COVID-19 cases rose in the Chinese capital. The Universal resort reopened on Monday. Shanghai Disney endured a 10-week hiatus between March 21 and June 30 amid the city’s strict COVID-19 lockdown.