Shanghai exchange starts week-long conference

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) kicks off on Wednesday a week-long global conference to promote China’s capital markets, according to an official agenda, the latest in a flurry of activities by regulators to woo international investors, reports Reuters . Participants at the annual SSE Global Investor Conference, to be held November 9-16, and closed to the media, include Chinese regulators, executives from global banks and asset managers such as abrdn, Deutsche Bank and PIMCO.

It comes after global funds worried about China’s policy direction dumped Chinese assets in the wake of the Communist Party Congress last month which gave Xi Jinping a new leadership term.

At the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong last week, the country’s senior financial regulators reaffirmed China’s commitment to economic growth as a priority. Senior Chinese officials also sent similar messages at the China International Import Expo over the weekend.