Shanghai Robotaxi trials for SAIC Mobility

SAIC Mobility, a subsidiary one of China’s largest automakers SAIC Motor in conjunction with autonomous driving startup Momenta, has started a public pilot program of its driverless robotaxis in a Shanghai district, reports Reuters . The firm is testing 20 robotaxi vehicles in Shanghai’s Jiading district to gauge their viability for commercial use in a trial that will expand to a second Chinese city next year, said Momenta, whose technology is used by SAIC Mobility.

SAIC Mobility, an SAIC Motor unit dedicated to robotaxi services, was not immediately available for a comment. Beijing-based Momenta said the two companies are exploring the application of fully autonomous so-called “Level 4” driving technology in urban travel scenarios through the trial.

Riders can summon a robotaxi through the SAIC Mobility App with one click, the statement said. Momenta and SAIC Mobility plan to boost the test fleet in Jiading next year by adding 20 vehicles and to expand trial rides to the neighbouring Chinese city of Suzhou with an additional 20 vehicles.