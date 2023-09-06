Shanghai, Saudi exchange to foster closer ties

The Shanghai Stock Exchange has signed an agreement with the operator of the Saudi Arabian bourse to foster closer ties, in a sign that a recent flurry of cooperation between China and the Gulf nation has extended into the financial area, reports the South China Morning Post . The two sides inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Sunday during a visit by a delegation from the Shanghai exchange to Saudi Arabia, the bourse said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Under the agreement, the Shanghai exchange and Saudi Tadawul Group, which owns the Saudi Exchange, will collaborate on cross-listings, financial technology (fintech), environmental, social and governance (ESG) and data exchange. They will share knowledge in the areas of listing businesses and the dual-listings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to the statement.

“Our partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange is an important step towards advancing the growth of the Saudi capital market,” said Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, chief executive officer of Tadawul Group, in the statement. “This partnership will help facilitate greater connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China and encourage companies in both countries to consider cross-listing.”