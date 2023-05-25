Shein planning Mexico factory

Online fashion giant Shein is exploring plans to build a factory in Mexico, as one of its manufacturing hubs outside China, reports the South China Morning Post . The factory, which will produce Shein items and is part of the retailer’s push to localise production, could shorten shipping time and cut distribution costs for Shein customers in Latin America. It follows its announcement that it will build a manufacturing network in Brazil to serve as a global customer base.

Shein was founded in China and manufactures most of its products there, but is now seeking to diversify. The company sells $10 dresses and $5 tops and has taken market share from other affordable fashion retailers.

Now headquartered in Singapore, Shein competes with PDD Holdings’ Temu, which sells low-priced items ranging from clothing to electronics from China in the US.