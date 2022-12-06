Shein to upgrade factories after abuse claims

Fast-fashion giant Shein will spend $15 million upgrading hundreds of factories after an investigation found that two of its suppliers’ warehouses are flaunting local working-hour regulations, reports Bloomberg .

The Chinese retailer will spend the money over the next three to four years, Shein said Monday. The move is in response to allegations of labor abuse in a recent UK television documentary that found that employees at two factories in China were working 18-hour days and fined for making mistakes.

Shein said it has reduced orders from two factories where employees were having to work longer hours than permitted by local regulations—an independent review found employees working as many as 13.5 hours a day. Shein has given the suppliers until the end of December to reduce the time.