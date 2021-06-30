Shenzhen pushes forward legislation on autonomous vehicles

Shenzhen is close to enacting the country’s first legislation on intelligent connected vehicles including autonomous cars, reported Caixin.

The city’s legislative body conducted a second review Monday of draft rules on the administration of intelligent connected vehicles and will hold a third review in August before the measure becomes law, Caixin learned.

Currently, new vehicles need to be included on a list of manufacturers and products released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and must meet certain national standards before they are allowed to hit the road.

Under the draft rules, Shenzhen plans to set up a local list to include eligible intelligent connected vehicles. If some such autos cannot meet the conditions because of the adoption of new technologies, new processes or new materials, manufacturers can apply to the city’s industry and information technology department for an exemption.